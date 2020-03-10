Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0098

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Minereum has a market cap of $81,863.63 and approximately $260.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,372,165 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

