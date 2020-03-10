Miners’ Reward Token Market Cap Reaches $92,161.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $92,161.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.