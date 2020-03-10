Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.19% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NERV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $332.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

