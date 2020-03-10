Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

