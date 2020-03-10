MinexCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $239,449.88 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $239,449.88 and $46,081.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,560,602 coins and its circulating supply is 6,242,811 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.