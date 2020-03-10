MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIND)

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,552% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Shares of MIND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

