Mithril Hits Market Cap of $4.88 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, Ethfinex and FCoin. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $4.48 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, LBank, BitForex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

