Mixin (XIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.23 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $234.68 or 0.02959991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $114.70 million and $7.23 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003911 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,747 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

