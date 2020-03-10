MktCoin (MLM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,307.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. MktCoin has a total market cap of $105,246.03 and approximately $1,307.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

