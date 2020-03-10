Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $402,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 170.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 587,926 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 270.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

