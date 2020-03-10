Moin 1-Day Volume Reaches $200.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Moin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Moin has a market cap of $47,285.19 and approximately $200.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,026,750 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

