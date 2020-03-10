Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Molina Healthcare worth $566,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,623. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

