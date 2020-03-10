Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

