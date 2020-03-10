Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,386 shares during the quarter. Momo makes up approximately 2.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.13% of Momo worth $148,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Momo by 59.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 114.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 35.2% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 668,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 174,011 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 185,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

