Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Momo worth $447,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after buying an additional 608,346 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after buying an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Momo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 87,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Momo by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 668,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 174,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 144,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

