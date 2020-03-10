Monarch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,218.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Monarch token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market cap of $84,303.99 and $115,218.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

