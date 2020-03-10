MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Volume of $6,003.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $743,744.73 and approximately $6,003.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019348 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004189 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004691 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 184,571,620 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

