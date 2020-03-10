Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. Monetha has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $182,640.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.