Moneygram International (MGI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moneygram International (NASDAQ: MGI):

3/5/2020 – Moneygram International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.23 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MoneyGram’s fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted income per share of 1 cent surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. Its results reflected transaction growth outside the United States. The company's solid investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Shares have also outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. The company’s high compliance costs are other headwinds.”

2/26/2020 – Moneygram International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

2/25/2020 – Moneygram International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2020 – Moneygram International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Moneygram International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – Moneygram International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Moneygram International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's solid investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Also, its efforts to expand its services with Brightwell bode well in the long term. Nevertheless, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. A stiff competition in its U.S. business took a toll on the company's overall performance.”

1/15/2020 – Moneygram International had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Moneygram International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Moneygram International Inc alerts:

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.