Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Raised to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 300 ($3.95). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.13 ($4.78).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

LON:MONY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.04). 1,256,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.90.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1837.0506963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.