Mongodb (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mongodb to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96. Mongodb has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,655 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,138. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

