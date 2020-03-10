Monkey Project 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $832.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $250,479.00 and $832.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,478,428 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

