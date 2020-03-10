Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

