Monolith Market Cap Hits $5.67 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $4,823.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

