Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of Monster Beverage worth $727,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,659.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 807,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,743. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,932 shares of company stock worth $8,546,330 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

