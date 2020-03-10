Mooncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 428.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $5.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00634966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009027 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,560,317,013 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

