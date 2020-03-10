Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,638,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 504,953 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 88,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

