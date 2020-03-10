Morguard Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of MRC stock traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$194.99. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$200.54. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$177.00 and a 12-month high of C$219.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morguard from C$221.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morguard from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

