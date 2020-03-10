Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,893 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $823,311.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,744,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,152,902.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,476. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.