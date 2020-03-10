Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 945 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

