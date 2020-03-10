Morpheus Labs Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140,870.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $140,870.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

