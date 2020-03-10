Moss Coin (MOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $7.81 million and $1.00 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Moss Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BCEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,640,133 tokens. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

