Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

