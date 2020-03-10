Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.41. 1,047,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,211. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $759.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

