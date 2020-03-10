MVL (MVL) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDCM, CoinBene and Cryptology. MVL has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $181,026.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

