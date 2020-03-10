Myriad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,966.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,966.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,723,366,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.