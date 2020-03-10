MyWish (WISH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $129,851.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.