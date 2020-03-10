Namecoin Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $766.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00005601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,927.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.03446811 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00761123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, WEX, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bitsane, Livecoin, YoBit, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.