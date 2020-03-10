Nano (NANO) Price Hits $0.68

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00008611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $91.05 million and $3.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.02538741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.29 or 0.03393786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00634922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00697821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00085920 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00525708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coindeal, Nanex, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Koinex, OKEx and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

