Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $338,632.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00064689 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,461,755 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

