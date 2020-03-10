National Bank Financial Analysts Give TFI International (TSE:TFII) a C$50.00 Price Target

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded up C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 841,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.36. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$33.50 and a twelve month high of C$48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.