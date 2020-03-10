National Bank Financial Cuts Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target to C$0.25

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.84.

BNP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.22. 429,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $78.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Bonavista Energy has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.22.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

