National Bank Financial Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.16.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.18. 1,859,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,353. The company has a market cap of $537.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

