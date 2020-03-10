National Bank Financial Cuts Encana (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$5.50

Encana (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Encana stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.07. 10,244,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

