National Bank Financial Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.58.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,661. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $531.31 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

