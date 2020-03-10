National Bank Financial Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$25.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.28. 2,087,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$1,150,625.00. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$889,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,000. Insiders sold a total of 113,690 shares of company stock worth $2,624,378 in the last 90 days.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.