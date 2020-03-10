National Bank Financial Lowers Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.51. 955,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.