National Bank Financial Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$5.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.70.

HSE stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.64. 10,285,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.18. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

