National Bank Financial Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$17.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$22.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,589,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,355,325.93. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,941 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.