National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of National Bank worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Bank by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

